Avocado Farming: A Blooming Opportunity in Pakistan

The lush landscapes of Pakistan hold the promise of a thriving agricultural sector, and avocado is one of the many high-value crops that can not only benefit the growers but also reposition the country’s agriculture sector in international markets.

According to a national daily, an agricultural scientist has highlighted not only the crop’s remarkable nutritional value but also its organic nature, coupled with its inherent resistance to pests and diseases. Presently, approved cultivars in Pakistan yield between 40 and 60 kilograms per plant.

The roots of avocado’s introduction in Pakistan trace back to the 1980s when an Italian-funded initiative, “Fruit Vegetable and Olives,” facilitated its entry into the country. Among the initial varieties recommended were Fuerte and Cyclone Purple, chosen for their adaptability to Pakistan’s climatic and soil conditions. Further research conducted at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) in Islamabad paved the way for the domestication of avocado plants.

Four distinctive avocado hybrids emerged from reciprocal crosses of mother stock, gaining approval for widespread cultivation in Pakistan. These cultivars, named NARC-Avo-Fuerte, NARC-Avo-Cyclone Purple, NARC-Avo-1, and NARC-Avo-2.

“These four types have been approved for general cultivation in potential areas such as the Potohar region, south Punjab, upper Balochistan, and several regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” added the agricultural scientist.

Additionally, NARC is diligently assessing eight other avocado types to broaden the range of options. Even the Punjab government is actively exploring the adoption of specific types in the region of Tret in Murree. Despite the evident interest among farmers, the limited availability of mother plants presents a challenge, with NARC currently producing only 2,000 to 3,000 plants annually.

The journey of domestication has been a meticulous one spanned over eight years with rigorous standard procedures at NARC given the complexity of demand and minimize the risk of pathogens and the result has been avocados with large seeds nestled in the center chamber, smooth medium-thin skin that peels with ease, and rich pale green flesh.

In response to inquiries about their timeline for fruit-bearing, the scientist notes, “Grafted plants begin producing fruit in five to six years, while seedlings yield fruit in eight to nine years.”

In the realm of health and nutrition, avocados stand as a powerhouse with locally grown ones being superior to imported produce as powered with vitamins (such as K, C, E, B6), folic acid, and minerals (potassium, magnesium. Their antioxidant and anti-carcinogenic properties have elevated them to the status of a super-food, offering myriad health benefits.

Despite its undeniable demand, Pakistan grapples with meeting the soaring interest in avocados, which has impacted oil extraction. The available options for purchasing are primarily online or in select upscale stores. Avocados uniquely continue to mature after harvesting, with their ripening process transforming both taste and texture.

It has a diverse range of products from raw consumption, integrated into sandwich fillings, added to salads, or used in milkshakes and ice cream, to its potential as avocado oil.