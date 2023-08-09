Germany’s Consul General H.E. Dr. Rudigar Lotz Visited Martin Dow Group State of the Art Plant in Quetta

The German Consul General H.E. Dr. Rudigar Lotz visited Martin Dow’s state of the art plant in Quetta. He was accompanied by the Honorary Consul of Germany Mir Murad Baluch. They were welcomed at the plant by Mubashir Hussain, Chief Operating Officer – Technical & Supply Chain of the company.

The Consul General while appreciating the healthy environment of the plant said: “The attention of Martin Dow’s leadership to even minute details have been instrumental in achieving company goals, surpassing the expectations of the customers.”

Expressing his gratitude about the achievements of Martin Dow he further said: “I sincerely appreciate Martin Dow’s commitment to the expansion of Pakistan’s healthcare industry by providing extraordinary healthcare services to the masses, and even beyond the borders, positioning Martin Dow as one of the major healthcare groups of Pakistan.”

The Consul General also appreciated Martin Dow for creating employment opportunities for the people of Quetta in particular and the entire province of Balochistan. “This indeed will go a long way in bringing progress for the least developed province of the country and above all will bring prosperity for the people of Balochistan.” He remarked.

Referring to the Pak-German relations, he said that in recent years, the Germany—Pakistan trade and science relations had developed greatly with Germany investing in and trading with Pakistan. He further elaborated that Germany is actively involved in Pakistan’s socio-economic development and is an active member of the Friends of Democratic Pakistan Forum.

Welcoming the honorable guest, Mr. Hussain highlighted the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Germany and emphasized that both the countries were enjoying close and diverse relations since 1951 and a good number of German companies were successfully operating in Pakistan.

Mr. Hussain also informed the Consul General that Martin Dow was the first Pakistani pharmaceutical company to be recognized as a Global Growth Company (GGC) of the World Economic Forum in 2013. “Over 370 companies are a part of this community – indeed a big accomplishment – and Germany also deserves credit” He added.