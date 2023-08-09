Here is Your First Official Look at Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is becoming official in China next week on August 14 alongside the Redmi K60 Ultra and Pad 6 series. The upcoming folding phone has already appeared in teasers before, but now we are getting our first official look.

Xiaomi has shared marketing images for Mix Fold 3 as part of its ongoing teaser campaign. These images fully reveal what was partly shown in previous teasers. Have a look at the image below.

The Mix Fold 3 is keeping the iconic slim form factor of the Mix Fold 2. It is unclear if it will be able to beat the Honor Magic V2’s size, which is currently the thinnest folding phone on the market. There is also a punch-hole cutout for the inner selfie camera, meaning no under-screen camera tech just yet.

The Mix Fold 3 is also keeping the rectangular camera island that goes across the phone, but this time, it has four distinct camera lenses arranged in a square layout in the corner. The familiar Leica branding is still prominent as well. The main camera has a text that says VARIO SUMMICRON lens with f/1.8 to f/2.9 aperture.

Rumor has it that the new folding phone will have a completely redesigned hinge. If that claim is true, we will most likely see some confirmation through the teaser campaign.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 has already been confirmed to launch two color options: Black with a leather finish and Gold with a glass back panel. Sadly, the Mix Fold 3 is not expected to launch outside of China, meaning interested buyers will have to import it.