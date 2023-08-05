Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is Rs. 30,000 Cheaper Following 12 Pro Launch

Xiaomi just launched the disappointing Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G in Pakistan nearly half a year after its international launch. It’s just the old Redmi Note 10 Pro recycled in a new shape and at a higher price.

But despite the Pro phone being a letdown, at least something good came out of its launch, since the regular Note 12 is now cheaper because of it.

Redmi Note 12 New Price

The regular Redmi Note 12 used to be around Rs. 85,000 – 90,000, but now it has dropped down to a starting price of Rs. 59,999 (6 GB/128 GB) on the Mi Store. The 8 GB variant, as expected, costs a little more at Rs. 64,999.

These phones are currently out of stock in Xiaomi’s store but can be found at a similar price on PriceOye and other retailers.

Note that Daraz still has the old stock of Note 12 Phones, which is why those are still around Rs. 90,000. However, there are still a few listings that can be found for Rs. 65,000 or a little more.

Redmi Note 12 Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 4G is somewhat of an upgrade over the previous models instead of a complete rehash. This one is powered by the Snapdragon 685 chipset and has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. There is a triple camera setup on the back highlighted by a 50MP main sensor and a 5000 mAh battery keeps the lights on with support for 33W fast charging.

These are not entirely new specifications either, but at least the Rs. 60,000 price tag makes a lot more sense in this case.