Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, K60 Ultra, and Pad 6 are Launching Next Week

Following a series of rumors and hints, Xiaomi is all set to unveil its third-generation folding phone, the Mix Fold 3 on Monday, August 14.

The flagship foldable will be announced on stage by Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, who will concurrently host his annual event set to commence at 4 PM PKT. Xiaomi’s objective is to introduce an “all-around flagship without shortcomings,” as articulated by Lei Jun.

The promotional poster for the device touts it as “defining a new standard for a foldable display.”

Lei Jun also talks about the complicated manufacturing process of the Mix Fold 3 in a separate Weibo post, necessitating Xiaomi’s engineers to meticulously reimagine the device’s structure and its folding screen.

To provide further insight, Xiaomi has also shared an official teaser video that spotlights the evolved design of the Mix Fold 3.

The teaser video shows off almost the entire design of the Mix Fold 3. We can tell that it’s going to maintain the same slim form factor as its predecessor, but there will be more Leica-branded camera sensors on the back (four in total).

The phone appears to be in a gold finish and you can also see a periscope camera in the quad lens setup. Rumors have also hinted at a completely new hinge mechanism.

Sadly, the Mix Fold 3 is expected to stay exclusive to China, meaning it won’t be landing in the international market to compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Last but not least, the launch event for the Mix Fold 3 will also reveal the Redmi K60 Ultra and the Xiaomi Pad 6 series. Word is, that the K60 Ultra will be called the Xiaomi 13T Pro in the international market.

