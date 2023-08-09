Pakistan’s First EV Maker to Launch a Small Electric SUV in 2025

Jaxeri Automotive (Pvt.) Ltd. — Pakistan’s first “indigenous” electric car maker — plans to launch a fully-electric compact SUV in the country in 2025.

As per a recent update from Automark Magazine, the Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Muhammad Najeeb Haroon visited the automaker’s local Research and Development (R&D) facility.

During the meeting, the company apprised the PEC chairperson about the developments being made on the car manufacturing front. It also told the chairman that about the progress being made on a fully electric small SUV.

The company representatives added that the SUV will be designed and manufactured locally. The current timeline for the SUV’s launch in Pakistan is 2025, they added.

Background

Jaxeri also unveiled the Nur-E 75 electric hatchback prototype in Pakistan on August 14, 2022.

The prototype was developed by the DICE Foundation — a US-based NGO run by Pakistanis. The little EV aimed to break into the economy car market.

Nur-E has a 107HP/200Nm single electric motor, with a top speed of 127 Km/hr. It has a 35 KWh battery which the company claims will be good for 200KM of range. The regular charge time is 7-8 hours while the fast charge time is 2 hours.

The Chairman of the DICE Foundation told the media last year that Nur-E 75’s commercial production will start around Q4 2024, with around 60% of its parts produced locally. Although, given Pakistan’s economic trajectory, the car prices at that time will leap even higher.