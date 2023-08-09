Oman’s SalamAir Announces Bi-Weekly Flights to Peshawar

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 9, 2023

SalamAir, Oman’s leading budget airline, has announced new direct flights from Muscat to Peshawar, Pakistan, starting from 2 October 2023.

For this route, the airline is offering return tickets from a starting price of 70 OMR (approx. Rs. 52,345). Meanwhile, a one-way ticket from Muscat to Peshawar costs about OMR 31 (approx. Rs. 23,181). Besides, passengers will also be given a 20 kg baggage allowance.

Flights to the historic city of Peshawar will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays. The average travel time on this route is around 2 hours and 35 minutes, as mentioned on SalamAir’s website.

The move is expected to not only appeal to tourists but also serve the Pakistani community in Oman, offering an affordable and direct travel option.

For those looking to reserve their tickets, bookings are now open on SalamAir’s official website, salamair.com.

