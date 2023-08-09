Saudi Arabia Announces New Body to Oversee Two Holiest Mosques

Saudi Arabia has announced the creation of a new council to oversee the activities of the two holiest mosques in Islam. The decision was shared by the Saudi Cabinet on Thursday.

The two mosques, Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, hold special significance in Islam.

ALSO READ Dubai Taxi Announces Multiple Job Vacancies With Salaries Over AED 7,000

King Salman will have direct control over this new council, named the Presidency of the Religious Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque.

The council will be in charge of various religious affairs at both mosques, including sermons, religious lessons, and calls to prayer.

ALSO READ PM Launches Project for Conversion of 100,000 Tubewells to Solar Power

In addition, the previously known “General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques” will now be recognized as the “General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.”

Its primary role will be to handle various services, operations, maintenance, and developments related to these holy places.