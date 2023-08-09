PTA Takes Action Against Illegal Internet Service Provider in Lahore

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), conducted a raid against an illegal internet service provider situated on Walton Road, Lahore.

During the operation, an operational internet setup was discovered, being operated without a valid license. As a result, three individuals were apprehended, and equipment including 1 server, 1 router, and 30 Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) were seized. The premises have been sealed, and FIA is probing further inquiry as per law.

ALSO READ IT Ministry Sends E-Safety Bill to Law Ministry for Vetting

In its statement, the authority said that the achievement in combating illegal internet service providers can be attributed to its steadfast commitment, constant vigilance, and persistent endeavors to illegal internet services. These actions play a pivotal role in curbing tax evasion and revenue misreporting, thus curtailing the loss to the national treasury, it added.

The statement said that the public should only avail telecommunication services from PTA-licensed operators to avoid any sudden disruption of services.