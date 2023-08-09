Shell Pakistan Celebrates World Mechanics Day, Paying Tribute to the Heros Under the Hood

On July 14th, 2023, a significant event took place that not only celebrated the unsung heroes of our society but also brought a wave of gratitude and appreciation for them.

Shell Pakistan celebrated World Mechanics Day in a grand style, paying tribute to the ‘Kamaal Heroes’ – the mechanics who keep our vehicles running smoothly.

Shell Pakistan’s Tribute to Kamaal Heroes – Our Biggest Superstar

The campaign, aptly named #TumKamaalKarteHo, was designed to honor mechanics, boost their morale, and promote a culture of gratitude.

The mechanics, often overlooked, are the backbone of the automotive industry. They ensure our vehicles are in top condition, making our journeys safe and comfortable. This initiative by Shell Pakistan was a step towards acknowledging their hard work and dedication.

HYPE PHASE

The hype phase was a masterstroke in the campaign. Fahad Mustafa, a renowned figure, shared his number with the audience, creating a buzz. The audience, intrigued and excited, started calling him. Upon calling, Fahad Mustafa conveyed the message to tune in their TVs on the 14th of July.

This unique approach created anticipation and excitement among the audience. The hype phase was also covered by Insta Magazines, adding to the overall buzz.

LAUNCH PHASE

The launch phase coincided with World Mechanics Day on 14th July. A heartfelt video was released to pay tribute to the mechanics.

Fahad Mustafa shared this video on his social media platforms, further amplifying the reach and impact of the campaign. The video beautifully captured the essence of the mechanics’ work and their contribution to society.

POST LAUNCH PHASE

The post-launch phase was as engaging as the previous phases. Mechanics were invited on Jeeto Pakistan, a popular game show hosted by Fahad Mustafa. Here, a special tribute was paid to our ‘Kamaal Heroes’. This gesture not only recognized their hard work but also gave them a platform to share their stories.

In conclusion, the celebration of World Mechanics Day by Shell Pakistan was a commendable initiative. It not only recognized the mechanics’ contribution but also promoted a culture of gratitude towards them.

The campaign was a perfect blend of anticipation, engagement, and recognition, making it a memorable event.