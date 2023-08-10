Etihad Airways Increases Flights to Islamabad Under Global Expansion

UAE’s leading airline, Etihad Airways has made significant changes to its network, adding new destinations, more flights, and optimizing schedules across the world.

Etihad Airways CEO, Antonoaldo Neves, said that the airline’s revamped network and improved connectivity will benefit both Abu Dhabi and passengers as Etihad Airways is steered towards growth.

He further added that these changes are essential to the carrier’s expansion strategy and will allow it to seize new market opportunities.

A notable change, especially for those traveling to and from Abu Dhabi, is the new 2 PM departure time. This allows visitors to make the most of their morning in the emirate, exploring its attractions until hotel check-out.

However, of particular interest, especially for travelers between Pakistan and the UAE, is the increased focus on the Islamabad route. Etihad Airways is increasing the number of flights to several cities, with Islamabad being one of the most important.

Earlier this year, Etihad expanded its destinations list with nine additions including Boston, Osaka, and Copenhagen.

Among other changes, European and Asian routes now have adjusted departure timings for a better travel experience.

Apart from Islamabad, cities like Chennai, Kochi, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Rome, and Phuket will see more frequent flights.

Here are the continent-wise changes made by Etihad Airways under global expansion:

Asia

Destination Country Change Frequency Launch Date Osaka Japan New route 5 per week 1 October 2023 Kozhikode India New route 7 per week 1 January 2024 Thiruvananthapuram India New route 7 per week 1 January 2024 Chennai India +7 per week 21 per week 15 September 2023 Kochi India +8 per week 21 per week 21 November 2023 Phuket Thailand +7 per week 14 per week 21 November 2023 Cairo Egypt +5 per week 21 per week 1 January 2024 Colombo Sri Lanka 7 direct per week 7 per week 1 January 2024 Islamabad Pakistan +2 per week 14 per week 1 January 2024 Maldives (Male) Maldives +7 per week 14 per week 1 January 2024

Europe

Destination Country Change Frequency Launch Date Dusseldorf Germany New route 3 per week 28 September 2023 Copenhagen Denmark New route 4 per week 29 September 2023 Lisbon Portugal Extended year-round 3 per week 29 October 2023 St Petersburg Russia New route 3 per week 29 October 2023 Frankfurt Germany +4 per week 11 per week 29 October 2023 Rome Italy +4 per week 11 per week 4 November 2023 Amsterdam Netherlands Retimed 7 per week 21 November 2023 Madrid Spain +3 per week 10 per week 21 November 2023 Milan Italy +3 per week 10 per week 21 November 2023 Munich Germany +3 per week 10 per week 21 November 2023 Moscow Russia Retimed 7 per week 1 December 2023

North America