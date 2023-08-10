Etihad Airways Increases Flights to Islamabad Under Global Expansion

UAE’s leading airline, Etihad Airways has made significant changes to its network, adding new destinations, more flights, and optimizing schedules across the world.
Etihad Airways CEO, Antonoaldo Neves, said that the airline’s revamped network and improved connectivity will benefit both Abu Dhabi and passengers as Etihad Airways is steered towards growth.
He further added that these changes are essential to the carrier’s expansion strategy and will allow it to seize new market opportunities.
A notable change, especially for those traveling to and from Abu Dhabi, is the new 2 PM departure time. This allows visitors to make the most of their morning in the emirate, exploring its attractions until hotel check-out.
However, of particular interest, especially for travelers between Pakistan and the UAE, is the increased focus on the Islamabad route. Etihad Airways is increasing the number of flights to several cities, with Islamabad being one of the most important.
Earlier this year, Etihad expanded its destinations list with nine additions including Boston, Osaka, and Copenhagen.
Among other changes, European and Asian routes now have adjusted departure timings for a better travel experience.
Apart from Islamabad, cities like Chennai, Kochi, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Rome, and Phuket will see more frequent flights.
Here are the continent-wise changes made by Etihad Airways under global expansion:
Asia
|Destination
|Country
|Change
|Frequency
|Launch Date
|Osaka
|Japan
|New route
|5 per week
|1 October 2023
|Kozhikode
|India
|New route
|7 per week
|1 January 2024
|Thiruvananthapuram
|India
|New route
|7 per week
|1 January 2024
|Chennai
|India
|+7 per week
|21 per week
|15 September 2023
|Kochi
|India
|+8 per week
|21 per week
|21 November 2023
|Phuket
|Thailand
|+7 per week
|14 per week
|21 November 2023
|Cairo
|Egypt
|+5 per week
|21 per week
|1 January 2024
|Colombo
|Sri Lanka
|7 direct per week
|7 per week
|1 January 2024
|Islamabad
|Pakistan
|+2 per week
|14 per week
|1 January 2024
|Maldives (Male)
|Maldives
|+7 per week
|14 per week
|1 January 2024
Europe
|Destination
|Country
|Change
|Frequency
|Launch Date
|Dusseldorf
|Germany
|New route
|3 per week
|28 September 2023
|Copenhagen
|Denmark
|New route
|4 per week
|29 September 2023
|Lisbon
|Portugal
|Extended year-round
|3 per week
|29 October 2023
|St Petersburg
|Russia
|New route
|3 per week
|29 October 2023
|Frankfurt
|Germany
|+4 per week
|11 per week
|29 October 2023
|Rome
|Italy
|+4 per week
|11 per week
|4 November 2023
|Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|Retimed
|7 per week
|21 November 2023
|Madrid
|Spain
|+3 per week
|10 per week
|21 November 2023
|Milan
|Italy
|+3 per week
|10 per week
|21 November 2023
|Munich
|Germany
|+3 per week
|10 per week
|21 November 2023
|Moscow
|Russia
|Retimed
|7 per week
|1 December 2023
North America
|Destination
|Country
|Change
|Frequency
|Launch Date
|Boston
|USA
|New route
|4 per week
|31 March 2024