Honda CD 70 Gets Another New Sticker for 2024

Atlas Honda Limited (AHL) has perfected the formula of making big money with little effort, especially when refreshing its products.

Once again, Honda has stuck new stickers onto an over-30-year-old bike — CD 70 — for the 2024 model year. Unfortunately, that is where the ‘newness’ of this bike ends.

ALSO READ Chery Announces Another Massive Price Hike for Tiggo 4 Pro

A Museum Piece

In 2022, Honda stated that it has made 101 changes to the CD 70.

Some of the changes include a slightly redesigned head and cylinder, a marginally revised combustion chamber design, a new gear-oil pump drive, a new gear timing drive, and reinforced engine mounting points. This all implies that the reliability and performance of the new model have been slightly enhanced.

But, is the 2022 Honda CD 70 really new and improved? The answer to this question might be subjective but calling a decades-old bike new after slapping on some stickers is not something most people agree with.

ALSO READ Customer Yet to Receive Proton X70 He Booked 19 Months Ago

Honda recently increased the prices of its bikes, after which, the CD 70 now costs a whopping Rs. 155,000. With the “new look,” the price may go up again in the near future.