UAE Govt Praises Pakistani Worker For Removing Obstacle From a Busy Road

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 10, 2023 | 4:59 pm

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistani delivery rider, Waqas Sarwar, took it upon himself to remove a displaced road barrier from a busy roundabout in UAE, showing a commendable display of civic responsibility, reported Khaleej Times.

Unknown to Sarwar, his kind gesture was caught on camera and subsequently went viral over social media.

ALSO READ

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) officially acknowledged Sarwar’s noble act.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry stated, “We saw the video where Mr. Waqas Sarwar was shown clearing road barriers for driver safety. His Excellency Khalil Al-Khoury, the Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs, met and recognized him for his commendable action. We are proud of Waqas and all those who make positive contributions.”

Here is the viral video:

The video shows Sarwar quickly moving a white road barrier, which was probably displaced by strong winds, from the center of a roundabout to its edge.

MoHRE’s representatives spoke with Sarwar, who was humble and admitted that he was unaware that he was being filmed. He further stated,

As humans and as Muslims, it’s our duty to look out for others.

The ripple effect of Sarwar’s newfound internet fame was evident when, during a routine stop at a local mall, someone recognized him from the video – despite Sarwar wearing his helmet.

ALSO READ

“The gentleman recognized me by my distinct walk. That was the moment I realized the extent of the video’s reach,” shared Sarwar, a resident of the UAE for over a decade.

While Sarwar received many honors, he said that the genuine respect he received from the community was more important to him than any other form of appreciation.

Recalling his conversation with a senior officer from MoHRE, Sarwar mentioned, “He came up to me respectfully and gave me a gift. However, it’s truly the community’s respect and kindness that means the most to me.”

Via Khaleej Times

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor Make Hearts Flutter in Erum Khan Couture
Read more in lens

proproperty

PM Unveils Ambitious Olympic Village Project for Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>