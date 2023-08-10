UAE Govt Praises Pakistani Worker For Removing Obstacle From a Busy Road

Pakistani delivery rider, Waqas Sarwar, took it upon himself to remove a displaced road barrier from a busy roundabout in UAE, showing a commendable display of civic responsibility, reported Khaleej Times.

Unknown to Sarwar, his kind gesture was caught on camera and subsequently went viral over social media.

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) officially acknowledged Sarwar’s noble act.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry stated, “We saw the video where Mr. Waqas Sarwar was shown clearing road barriers for driver safety. His Excellency Khalil Al-Khoury, the Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs, met and recognized him for his commendable action. We are proud of Waqas and all those who make positive contributions.”

Here is the viral video:

تابعت #وزارة_الموارد_البشرية_والتوطين الفيديو الذي ظهر فيه السيد وقاس سروار وهو يقوم بإزالة حواجز من الشارع حمايةً للسائقين، وقام سعادة خليل الخوري، وكيل الوزارة لشؤون الموارد البشرية باستقباله وتكريمه وشكره على الخطوة الخيّرة التي قام بها. نفتخر بوقّاس وكل من يقوم بعمل الخير.… pic.twitter.com/aau37izYjs — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) August 10, 2023

The video shows Sarwar quickly moving a white road barrier, which was probably displaced by strong winds, from the center of a roundabout to its edge.

MoHRE’s representatives spoke with Sarwar, who was humble and admitted that he was unaware that he was being filmed. He further stated,

As humans and as Muslims, it’s our duty to look out for others.

The ripple effect of Sarwar’s newfound internet fame was evident when, during a routine stop at a local mall, someone recognized him from the video – despite Sarwar wearing his helmet.

“The gentleman recognized me by my distinct walk. That was the moment I realized the extent of the video’s reach,” shared Sarwar, a resident of the UAE for over a decade.

While Sarwar received many honors, he said that the genuine respect he received from the community was more important to him than any other form of appreciation.

Recalling his conversation with a senior officer from MoHRE, Sarwar mentioned, “He came up to me respectfully and gave me a gift. However, it’s truly the community’s respect and kindness that means the most to me.”

