How to Have Your University Degree Recognized in UAE

If you graduated from a university abroad, you’ll be happy to know that the UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) recently announced that it is no longer necessary to obtain an equivalency certificate. All degrees issued by foreign higher education institutions (HEIs) can now be easily attested and recognized online.

The MoE has launched a new service to recognize university degrees issued outside the country. The service, “Recognition of university degrees issued outside the UAE,” is available on the ministry’s official website, moe.gov.ae.

Higher education institutions also recognize degrees acquired through distance or online learning.

Documents Required

Before proceeding to the next step, you will need to have clear digital copies of the following documents:

Passport.

Educational qualifications (degrees).

Any experience certificates, professional licenses, and any other documents needed for your application.

Please note that these documents must be in a high-quality format and readable.

Getting an Authenticity Letter

After gathering all your necessary documents, apply for an authenticity letter.

Use one of the two approved services:

Steps:

Create an account with your email on either site.

Upload your documents.

Pay for degree verification.

Verification can take a week or more, based on your degree’s issuing country. After verification, you will get an update via email and on your online profile. The verification cost differs based on your degree’s origin and processing authorities.

Degree Recognition at the Ministry of Education

Make sure you have your authenticity letter ready.

Navigate to MOE Website:

Visit: moe.gov.ae.

Click on the ‘Login’ icon at the top left.

Sign In:

Use UAE Pass to sign in.

Check and confirm your personal details linked with UAE Pass.

Search for the Service:

On the homepage, search for ‘Recognition of university certificates issued from outside the UAE’.

Click on the green ‘Start Service’ button.

Answer the Key Question:

Confirm whether you have the authenticity letter (yes or no).

If ‘yes’, proceed with the application.

Provide Personal Info:

Indicate your status: resident, visitor, or outside the UAE.

Verify your name, Emirates ID, nationality, phone, and email.

Input Certificate Details:

Mention where you studied, the specialization, study level, and certificate title.

Receive MoE Feedback:

MOE will categorize you based on university rank, degree type, and specialization.

The system will then tell you which documents to upload.

More Details:

State the start and graduation years, study mode, and certificate language.

Final Steps:

Upload the necessary documents.

Review your application.

Pay online using a credit or debit card.

Tracking:

You will receive a transaction number to track your application.

Cost:

Level Fee Undergraduate AED 100 Postgraduate AED 150 Doctorate AED 200

Processing Time

The process takes three working days. You will be notified of the final decision on your application, whether it is approved or rejected, via email after it has been reviewed by the MoE.

Via Gulf News