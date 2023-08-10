IT Minister Congratulates Himself at Farewell of PSEB and NITB Board of Directors

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday presided over farewell meetings of the Boards of Directors of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and National Information Technology Board (NITB) in the committee room of the Ministry of IT & Telecom.

Addressing the meetings, the Federal Minister for IT said that he always gave topmost priority to merit and transparency, adding that due to the cooperation of the entire team of the Ministry of IT and its attached departments, he succeeded in taking steps owing to which the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector of Pakistan got an important place.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Telecom Market Holds Tremendous Potential to Take a Lead in The Digital Ecosystem

The Federal Minister said the IT and Telecom sector has an important role in the economic development of the country. He noted that Pakistan is rapidly moving on the path of digitalization.

The Boards members paid tribute to Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque for his work and services in the ICT sector during his tenure.

The meetings were attended by Secretary IT Navid Ahmed Shaikh, Ex-Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Secretary Finance, Secretary Science and Technology, CEO NITB Babar Majeed Bhatti, Chairman Pakistan Software Houses Association Zohaib Khan, and others.