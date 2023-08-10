Pakistan, Iraq Sign Convention for Elimination of Double Taxation

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) recently initiated negotiations on the Convention for the Elimination of Double Taxation concerning Taxes on Income and on Capital and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance with the Republic of Iraq.

In this connection, tax delegations of both countries met in Islamabad for the first round of negotiations from 7-9 August.

After detailed deliberations, a consensus was achieved and a draft of the Convention was initialed by the respective heads of delegation on Wednesday.

ALSO READ Rupee Falls Against Most Currencies As Political Uncertainty Rattles Market

The Convention will not only provide safeguards against double taxation on the income of the residents of both countries but will also promote economic cooperation and enhance investments. It will further strengthen the existing bilateral economic relations between the two Contracting States.

It will provide adequate certainty in respect of taxation rules applicable to cross-border business transactions, dividends, interests, royalties, and fees for technical services and income from automated digital services, etc. Taxpayers of both countries will get relief from double taxation resulting in further boosting the trading activities in both countries.