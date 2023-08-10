Price of Gold in Pakistan Increases Once Again

The price of gold in Pakistan posted a minor increase for the second straight day on Thursday.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 600 per tola to Rs. 222,800 while the price of 10 grams jumped by Rs. 514 to close at Rs. 191,015.

During the week so far, the price of gold decreased on Monday and Tuesday while it increased in the following two days. On Monday, the price of the precious metal fell by Rs. 1,100 per tola while on Tuesday the decline stood at Rs. 600. The price of gold increased by Rs. 1,100 per tola on Wednesday. This means that during the week so far gold has retained its price.

In the international market, spot gold increased by 0.4 percent to $1,922.69 per ounce by 1215 GMT, while the US gold futures increased by 0.3 percent to $1,955.60.