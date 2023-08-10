SECP Releases Promoter Guides in Balochi, Pashto, and Sindhi

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 10, 2023 | 8:45 pm
SECP | ProPakistani

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) has taken a significant step to empower potential entrepreneurs, particularly youths from diverse regions, by providing them with an understanding of the process for registering their businesses as companies in their native languages.

To achieve this, the SECP has published promoter guides in Balochi, Pashto, and Sindhi. These guidebooks comprehensively cover the concepts, procedures, and necessary documentation for establishing a company, along with the post-incorporation requirements. All information is presented in accordance with the pertinent provisions of the Companies Act, 2017, and the associated rules and regulations.

The SECP has already released promoter guides in several foreign languages, including English, Chinese, Turkish, Spanish, Urdu, and Arabic, as part of its efforts to facilitate investors.

ProPK Staff

lens

Nasir Khan Jan Accidently Reveals Age of His Katrina Kaif Lookalike ‘Child Bride’
Read more in lens

proproperty

PM Unveils Ambitious Olympic Village Project for Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>