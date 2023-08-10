Pakistan Railways Increases Payment for Nawabshah Train Accident Victims

Pakistan Railways (PR) has increased passenger insurance coverage from Rs. 1.5 million to Rs. 2.5 million.

According to the latest media report, the families of passengers who perished in the recent train accident will receive Rs. 2.5 million. In the event of disability, Rs. 300,000 in insurance coverage will be provided.

PR and the State Life Insurance Corporation have signed an agreement to increase the insurance amount. Minister for Railways Khawaja Safiq Rafiq participated via video link in the signing ceremony.

ALSO READ Customer Yet to Receive Proton X70 He Booked 19 Months Ago

The minister directed PR executives to visit the homes of passengers killed in the Nawabshah tragedy to identify the rightful beneficiaries of the insurance.

He ordered the timely delivery of cheques to the homes of the deceased and disabled. He also instructed that the afflicted be compensated at their homes.

The accident occurred when Hazara Express derailed approximately 275 kilometers away from Karachi. According to news reports, about 10 coaches went off the rails, causing considerable loss of life and injury.