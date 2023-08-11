e& international: Pioneering the Tech-Driven Future of Telecommunications – An Exclusive Interview with CEO Mikhail Gerchuk

Today, we are presenting our exclusive interview with Mikhail Gerchuk, the dynamic CEO of e& international, as he sheds light on how e&’s (formerly known as Etisalat Group) transformation journey from a conventional telco to a tech-driven powerhouse in the global telecommunications landscape.

Video interview can be watched below, while we would also prenseting you the transcript of the conversation afterwards.

ProPakistani: Mr. Gerchuk, e& has been positioning itself as a tech group rather than a traditional telco. How has e& international contributed to this transformation and what does this mean for your customers, stakeholders, and the industry at large?

Mikhail Gerchuk: As a technology group, e& offers more than traditional telecommunications services. We are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain, and more to revolutionise the way our customers interact with digital services. Our vision is to be more than just a connectivity provider; we aspire to become an integral part of our customers’ digital lives.

We believe that our strong relationships with customers, built on providing connectivity, have a greater potential. We aim to utilise our expertise, technology, and investments to become the central hub for our customers’ digital needs. When they have any digital requirement or seek a digital product or service, we want them to think of e& as their first choice.

By embracing the identity of a tech group, we are better positioned to cater to a wider range of digital needs. This means offering not only connectivity solutions but also a comprehensive suite of digital services, such as content streaming, mobile financial services, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and much more.

The convergence of telecommunications and technology allows us to enrich our customers’ lives, enhance their experiences, and foster long-lasting relationships.

ProPakistani: “A tech group” is a term used by many telcos, but few have achieved significant success. How will e& and e& international be different from such telcos?

Mikhail Gerchuk: Having worked with multiple telcos in the past, I believe e& has taken a different path. We are genuinely committed to transformation at all levels, and we back our commitment with substantial investments.

Our recent acquisitions, like Careem, a super app that caters to various digital needs in the Middle East, and STARZPLAY, a leading provider of subscription video-on-demand and streaming services in the MENA region, showcases our dedication to building a tech-driven ecosystem.

Additionally, we invest in building our own applications and partner with leading companies to enhance the digital customer experience.

Our approach to transformation is comprehensive and forward-looking. While some telcos have attempted to rebrand as tech groups without fully embracing the necessary changes, we understand that successful transformation requires alignment across all levels of the organisation.

We have made significant strides in expanding our digital service portfolio, enhancing our technology capabilities, and fostering a culture of innovation.

Moreover, we prioritise customer-centricity. We believe that to be a successful tech group, we must relentlessly focus on customer experience. Our goal is to provide personalised and relevant digital services that address the unique needs of each customer. Through AI and machine learning, we aim to tailor our offerings to match individual preferences, driving better adoption and usage of our products.

ProPakistani: Data revenue seems to be your dominant revenue stream currently. Do you see that changing or another stream overtaking it in the future?

Mikhail Gerchuk: While data revenue is our largest and fastest-growing stream presently, we want to complement it with revenue from digital services.

Our strategy involves focusing on areas like content, mobile financial services, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud, Cybersecurity, and building a Center of Excellence in AI.

We strive to provide cutting-edge digital products and services to our customers, personalised through AI and machine learning, ultimately driving greater adoption and usage of our offerings.

Our data revenue stream remains strong and is growing at an accelerating rate. The increasing adoption of smartphones and the proliferation of data-driven applications and services are driving this growth.

However, we recognise that the telecommunications landscape is constantly evolving, and customer preferences are changing rapidly. As a result, we are proactive in diversifying our revenue streams to future-proof our business.

Our acquisitions and partnerships with leading digital service providers are testament to our commitment to expanding beyond traditional telco services. By investing in and building our own digital applications, we aim to create new sources of revenue while enhancing the overall customer experience.

ProPakistani: How does e& international achieve digital transformation and increased adoption of digital products?

Mikhail Gerchuk: Achieving digital transformation requires a multi-faceted approach that encompasses technology, data, and customer-centricity. At e& international, we understand that data-driven insights are essential to understanding our customers’ needs and preferences. We utilise AI and machine learning to analyse vast amounts of data and identify the right mix of offerings and products that resonate with our customers.

By tailoring our digital products and services to meet the exact needs and expectations of our customers, we strive to achieve better adoption and usage. Our relentless focus on customer experience is central to everything we do. From building partnerships and acquiring companies with digital expertise to investing in our own digital applications, our ultimate goal is to make our customers’ lives better, more convenient, and effective.

We have set up a Center of Excellence in AI to further harness the power of data and advance our capabilities in providing the best user experience to our customers.

Our AI-driven recommendations and interactions aim to be personalised and relevant to each individual, fostering a deeper connection with our brand.

In addition to our emphasis on digital products for consumers, we are equally dedicated to enhancing digital services for businesses. Our focus areas in this domain include IoT, Cloud, and Cybersecurity. By providing cutting-edge solutions to businesses, we aim to empower them in their digital transformation journeys.

ProPakistani: Let’s talk about Pakistan’s market and macroeconomic conditions. What are your thoughts on its potential and challenges?

Mikhail Gerchuk: Pakistan’s market has tremendous potential with the next generation of tech savvy population. We are committed to supporting this potential by building digital infrastructure.

However, macroeconomic difficulties, such as currency devaluation, rapid inflation, and high taxes, pose challenges. Despite these difficulties, we believe in Pakistan’s future and are dedicated to its success through investments in digital services and infrastructure.

Pakistan is among the highest populated countries in the world, with over 240 million people, a significant portion of whom are under the age of 30. This demographic presents a vast market with a strong appetite for digital services and innovative solutions. As the largest foreign investor in Pakistan, we are proud of our contribution to the country’s growth and development.

Nevertheless, the current macroeconomic landscape requires careful navigation. The currency devaluation and rapid inflation impact the profitability of our investments and operations. High taxes imposed on telecom operators are also a concern, as they limit our ability to invest in digital infrastructure and realise the full potential of a “Digital Pakistan.”

Moreover, the presence of four mobile operators in the market adds competitive pressure, especially in an emerging market like Pakistan. In-market consolidation could be beneficial for the industry, allowing players to focus on sustainable growth and investments.

ProPakistani: There have been media reports about potential acquisition or merger possibilities within Pakistan’s telecom market. Could you comment on this?

Mikhail Gerchuk: Certainly. As a part of in-market consolidation, having fewer players in Pakistan’s telecom market could benefit the industry. This would bring in investments into digital infrastructure, economies of scale, enhanced network coverage and quality that contributes to the country’s development and, in our case, provides dividends to the government. We are open to participating in this consolidation if the conditions are right.

With our priority focused on customers, this would also mean a wider choice of services and also improved infrastructure and service quality. This invariably delivers the best value to our customers and contributes positively to Pakistan’s growth and digital transformation. Any potential acquisition or merger would need to align with our long-term strategic goals and benefit all stakeholders involved.

In conclusion, e&’s evolution into a tech group signifies its commitment to pioneering the tech-driven future of telecommunications. With a strong focus on customer experience, investments in cutting-edge technologies, and a proactive approach to diversifying revenue streams, the company is poised to lead the way in shaping the digital landscape of global trade and connectivity.