Independence Day Security Hotline: Rapid’s New Initiative on WhatsApp

With a commitment to ensuring the safety of Pakistani businesses on Independence Day, Titanium, the security wing of RapidCompute, has launched a Independence Day Security Hotline specifically for this occasion. The feature is smoothly integrated into their official WhatsApp Business Channel.

As Independence Day approaches, businesses frequently face increased security issues, from potential data breaches to cyberattacks. The newly introduced hotline button offers businesses a direct channel to obtain expert consultation tailored to their particular security concerns.

Through this effort, Rapid and Titanium give businesses the chance to liaise with seasoned security professionals well-versed in the unique security environment of Independence Day. This customized security consultation approach is anticipated to allow organizations to proactively tackle and lessen potential security threats.

With their combined expertise, Titanium showcases its forward-thinking in furnishing businesses with the essentials to tackle cybersecurity complexities on Independence Day. Their broad industry knowledge aligns perfectly, strengthening the national cybersecurity infrastructure.

For additional information or to access the Independence Day Security Hotline, parties are encouraged to communicate with the dedicated support teams on WhatsApp using their UAN: 92-21-111-125-683.

To enroll and start utilizing this handy support option, follow these three easy steps:

Step 01: Save Rapid’s UAN (+92 21 111 125 683) to your contacts.

Step 02: Send a ‘Hi’ message to this number from your WhatsApp.

Step 03: Tap on ‘Yes’ when prompted to confirm.

As organizations prepare for Independence Day, the introduction of the Independence Day Security Hotline Button is a clear indication of Rapid and Titanium’s commitment to addressing the cybersecurity issues faced by businesses in the present day.