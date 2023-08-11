Indian Sports Journalists Trolled for Poor Knowledge of Pakistani Players

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an 18-member squad yesterday for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup 2023.

After the squad announcement, Indian sports journalists came under fire for wrongly describing some of the Pakistani players in the national squad.

Vikrant Gupta, the host of the TV show “Sports Tak,” and his panel member, described Tayyab Tahir as a leg-spinner instead of a middle-order batter.

The journalists also wrongly mentioned Saud Shakeel instead of Shan Masood, who lost his place in the squad due to his poor performance in the ODI matches.

After the video went viral on social media, cricket fans started trolling the journalists, advising them to research the players before reviewing the squad.

Speaking about the national squad, Tayyab Tahir has received a call after his brilliant batting performance in the PSL and, particularly, in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023.

The Babar Azam-led side will play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka before starting their upcoming ODI Asia Cup 2023 campaign.