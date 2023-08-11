Karachi University Suspends Professor Over Sexual Harassment Claims

Karachi University (KU) has suspended an Assistant Professor from his role following a sexual harassment complaint from a female student, reported Express Tribune.

The university acted in line with its policy to protect women from harassment. Based on the recommendation of the Anti-Harassment Committee, and approval from the Vice Chancellor, the Assistant Professor from the Urdu Department was suspended.

ALSO READ Police Finds Tortured Dead Body at Rent-a-Car Showroom in Karachi

The committee had previously reviewed evidence shared by security, which showed concerning behavior from the professor.

The student’s complaint mentioned unwanted advances, backed by a series of inappropriate messages. It was alleged that the professor entered the student’s home without permission.

ALSO READ Rupee Ends Week With Heavy Losses Against US Dollar

It is worth noting that this is not the first time this professor has been accused of such misconduct. In a previous case, there was a recommendation to assign him non-teaching duties, but for some reason, no action was taken.

Via Express Tribune