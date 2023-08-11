Police Finds Tortured Dead Body at Rent-a-Car Showroom in Karachi

On Thursday, Sir Syed police department found the dead body of a man in a rent-a-car showroom in Nagan Chowrangi, Karachi. According to a media report, the body showed signs of severe torture.

Soon after the discovery, the body was transported to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. There, the deceased was identified as a 26-year-old man by the name of Adeel.

SHO Shahid Taj reported three arrests. The murder suspects were identified as Ammar, Hassan, and Ali Nawaz, son of Hussain, the rent-a-car showroom owner.

The authorities said that the suspects tortured the man over a disagreement involving Rs. 1.5 million. Five other men — Hassan, Bilal, Moiz, Daniyal, and Adnan — were the alleged accomplices in the murder, but they escaped.

The suspects attacked the victim with belts and rods and demanded money from him. The accused stated that they committed the crime to collect Rs. 1.5 million from Adeel, who had been delaying payment.

Adeel was captured and tortured in the showroom by the suspects on August 8. The perpetrators locked Adeel in the showroom before leaving. Based on a tip, authorities arrested Ali, Hassan, and Ammar at the Bismillah Hotel on August 9. The incident was also recorded on video, which caught the authorities’ attention.

Police found Adeel’s body at the showroom after identifying the culprits. The victim’s sister filed charges against eight people, prompting a police investigation.