Onic: The Identity of Pakistan’s New Mystery Brand is Finally Out in the Open

Following a huge buzz on social media surrounding an upcoming telecom brand ‘Onic’, Pak Telecom Company Limited (PTML), the owners of Ufone have finally cleared the air by announcing that Onic is the company’s digital brand, targeted at a highly tech-savvy niche market segment in the country. According to sources, the brand is set to be launched this Independence Day on 14th of August.

Earlier, the news took the internet by storm with rumors of a new digital telco brand being leaked ahead of its launch.

A media statement from PTML read: “In reference to the information circulating on various sections of social media, we would like to inform that Onic is a digital brand owned and registered by Pak Telecom Mobile Limited (PTML).

It aims to cater to a new segment of tech-savvy users who require greater access, convenience and control over their digital and telecommunication needs. Onic promises an improved digital experience and aligns with the vision of Digital Pakistan.”

Onic is being marketed as something more than a sub brand. It is however, yet to be seen how the emergence of a entirely digital brand transforms Pakistan’s digital and telecom market in the near future.