Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Tabraiz Shamsi Defends Babar Azam’s Weakness Against Left-Arm Spin

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 11, 2023 | 5:46 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

South African spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi, came to the defense of Babar Azam after the all-format captain faced criticism for his struggles against the left-arm spinner.

Speaking in an interview, Tabraiz Shamsi said that fans thinking a batter is weak despite averaging fifty in international cricket is beyond understanding.

ALSO READ

The wrist-spinner further added that the Lahore-born cricketer is a world-class batter because averaging fifty in international cricket is not a joke.

“Babar is a world-class player. It is not a joke to average fifty in international cricket, so I think the things that people are saying are uncalled for,” Shamsi added.

Responding to a question regarding the recent failure of Babar Azam against Prabath Jayasuriya, Shamsi said that on any given day, any bowler can dismiss any batter.

ALSO READ

The 33-year-old spinner said that the right-handed batter has made record-breaking centuries in the recent past, so he should be appreciated for his performances.

It is pertinent to mention here that Babar Azam came under fire during the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka after struggling against Prabath Jayasuriya.

The 28-year-old batter managed to score just 76 runs in the two Test matches at an average of 25.33, being dismissed by Prabath Jayasuriya three times.

Imad Ali Jan

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>