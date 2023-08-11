Tabraiz Shamsi Defends Babar Azam’s Weakness Against Left-Arm Spin

South African spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi, came to the defense of Babar Azam after the all-format captain faced criticism for his struggles against the left-arm spinner.

Speaking in an interview, Tabraiz Shamsi said that fans thinking a batter is weak despite averaging fifty in international cricket is beyond understanding.

The wrist-spinner further added that the Lahore-born cricketer is a world-class batter because averaging fifty in international cricket is not a joke.

“Babar is a world-class player. It is not a joke to average fifty in international cricket, so I think the things that people are saying are uncalled for,” Shamsi added.

Responding to a question regarding the recent failure of Babar Azam against Prabath Jayasuriya, Shamsi said that on any given day, any bowler can dismiss any batter.

The 33-year-old spinner said that the right-handed batter has made record-breaking centuries in the recent past, so he should be appreciated for his performances.

It is pertinent to mention here that Babar Azam came under fire during the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka after struggling against Prabath Jayasuriya.

The 28-year-old batter managed to score just 76 runs in the two Test matches at an average of 25.33, being dismissed by Prabath Jayasuriya three times.