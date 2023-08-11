Telecom Sector Revenue Sees Over 18% Growth During FY23

The telecom sector revenues increased to Rs. 1,518 billion in the last two years.

According to the document available with ProPakistani, in the financial year 2022-23, the revenue of the telecom sector grew by 18.71 percent to Rs. 824 billion, whereas in 2021-22 the telecom revenues were Rs. 694 billion.

According to the PTA document, the telecom sector attracted US$276 million in the last two years. In the financial year 2021-22 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was US$ 186 million, whereas in the financial year 2022-23, FDI decreased to US$ 108 million.

From 2021-23, PTA contributed Rs.703.3 billion to the national exchequer. Out of Rs. 703.3 billion, PTA contributed Rs. 189.9 billion to the Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF) in the last 2 years.

From 2021-23, PTA contributed an amount of Rs. 21.4 billion to Universal Service Fund and Ignite National Fund. The telecom authority contributed Rs. 458 billion in the term of telecom taxes and Rs. 34 billion in terms of taxes collected through PTA mobile registration (DIRBS), in the last two years.

According to the document, tele density increased from 66.30 % in 2017 to 81.03 % in June 2023. The broadband penetration increased from 22.6 percent to 53.7 percent in the last five years. Total data usage increased from 681 Petabytes in 2017 to 10,850 Petabytes in June 2023.