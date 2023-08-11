Top Corner Sports and PTCL Group Collaborate to Boost Healthy Corporate Sports Lifestyle

Top Corner Sports, a corporate sports initiative, and PTCL Group, the largest telecom and ICT services provider, have partnered to launch a transformative collaboration aimed at elevating corporate sports in Pakistan. Under the banner #ReadyToRise, this partnership focuses on fostering fitness, teamwork, and excellence among corporate entities.

The recently signed MoU solidifies the commitment of Top Corner Sports and PTCL Group to cultivating a healthy sports culture in the corporate world. The collaboration will bring about sports events, wellness workshops, and fitness challenges, encouraging employees to prioritize their physical well-being.

Taimoor Khan, Co-Founder & COO of Top Corner Sports, expressed the significance of the partnership: “Our collaboration with PTCL Group empowers us to create a platform that promotes fitness and camaraderie among corporate professionals, ultimately contributing to a and more motivated workforce.”

Shoaib Baig, Chief Group People Officer – PTCL Group, expressed the significance of the partnership: “I’m thrilled to announce a remarkable opportunity that embodies the spirit of collaboration, vitality, well-being, and healthy competition.

The PTCL Group is proud to present the ‘#ReadyToRise Futsal Premier League,’ a dynamic tournament that brings together leading telecom operators from across the sector for an exhilarating competition like no other. Together, we’re gearing up for a spectacular display of teamwork and sportsmanship.”

With #ReadyToRise, Top Corner Sports and PTCL Group embark on a journey to reshape the corporate sports landscape, ushering in fitness, teamwork, and excellence across the corporate realm.