UOB Islamabad: Pakistan’s First HEC Approved Foreign University to Open in Sep 2023

In a groundbreaking move, the renowned University of Bolton, ranked among the top 40 UK universities and recognized for its No.1 student satisfaction ranking in the North West by The Guardian, is introducing UOB Islamabad.

This initiative is set to reshape the landscape of higher education in Pakistan, providing local students with unparalleled access to premium UK-quality education within their own country and the opportunity to study in the UK campus if they choose to.

UOB Islamabad is the first HEC approved foreign university in Pakistan, operating autonomously and promising a full UK student experience at its 180 kanal facility.

This revolutionary concept is recognized and approved by Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission (HEC), reinforcing its impact on the nation’s educational landscape.

UOB Islamabad ensures that students no longer need to seek affiliations, external degrees or local alternatives and brings the esteemed University of Bolton’s curriculum, examinations, and teaching practices to Pakistan, promising an unmatched educational experience comparable to studying in the UK.

One of UOB Islamabad’s standout features is its unparalleled flexibility. Students can seamlessly transfer their academic journey to the UK while having the freedom to chose how much of their studies they wish to undertake in Pakistan and can chose to study any number of years in England if they chose to do so or stay enrolled in Pakistan for the entirety of their course if they like. This unique advantage offers cross-border exposure, broadening horizons and fostering cross-cultural understanding.

With state-of-the-art courses in Computing, Fashion, Business and Law UOB Islamabad has already been validated by top employers in Pakistan and has the full support of several listed local companies the respective industries. This endorsement ensures graduates are well-prepared for competitive job markets and shall have access to lucrative internships and possibilities of placement years, setting them apart in their professional journeys.

UOB Islamabad’s launch marks a historic moment in Pakistani education. As the country’s first Type II University, it opens doors to unmatched UK-standard education at home. UOB Islamabad stands as a beacon of excellence, bridging nations, and transforming student potential.

