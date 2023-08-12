Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Bangladesh Announces Squad For Asia Cup 2023

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 12, 2023 | 12:40 pm

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Shamim Hossain, who has already played T20 internationals for Bangladesh, and 22-year-old left-handed opener, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, are the players in the 17-member squad who are yet to make their ODI debuts.

Here is the complete squad of the Bangladesh national team for the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Shakib Al Hasan Litton Das Najmul Hossain Towhid Hridoy Mushfiqur Rahim Afif Hossain
Mehidy Hasan Taskin Ahmed Hasan Mahmud Mustafizur Rahman Ebadot Hossain Shoriful Islam
Nasum Ahmed Mahedi Hasan Naim Sheikh Shamim Hossain Tanzid Hasan Tamim

It is pertinent to mention here that Bangladesh will kick off their Asia Cup campaign on August 31 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will play their second game of the tournament against Afghanistan on September 03 at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

>