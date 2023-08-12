Here is the Star-Studded Commentary Panel for Asia Cup 2023

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has unveiled the commentary panel for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Former legendary cricketers, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Ramiz Raja, and Bazid Khan will represent Pakistan, while New Zealand’s Scott Styris will also share the commentary box.

The likes of Ravi Shastri, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Sanjay Manjrekar, and Deep Dasgupta from India have been chosen to grace the marquee tournament.

Former cricketers, Russel Arnold and Athar Ali Khan will represent Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, respectively, in the 13-match 50-over Asia Cup.

The mega event will commence with the home side, Pakistan, taking on Nepal on August 30 at Multan Cricket Stadium with the grand opening ceremony.

The Men in Green will face arch-rivals India in the much-awaited encounter on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an 18-member squad for the event, with Babar Azam leading the Green Shirts in the tournament.