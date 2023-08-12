GC University Gives Lifetime Achievement Award to General (r) Raheel Sharif

Former Army Chief and current Head of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), General (retd.) Raheel Sharif, has received a prestigious lifetime achievement award from Government College (GC) University.

The honor was presented by Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, the Vice-Chancellor of GC University Lahore. While addressing the students, General Sharif underlined the value of three pillars of life pillars – Character, Courage, and Competence.

Dr. Zaidi praised General Sharif, noting that he was a shining example of a student who made their alma mater proud.

Reflecting on his life and experiences, General Sharif shared stories of his family’s deep-rooted connection with GC University. He told about his older brother, Major Shabbir Sharif, a soldier remembered for his courage and sacrifice.

General Sharif’s contributions to the fight against terrorism were highlighted at the event.

Serving as the country’s ninth Chief of Army Staff (COAS) from 2013 to 2016, he led major anti-terrorism operations, including Operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan, which wiped out terrorists, thereby stabilizing the country.

After retiring, General Sharif took over as the head of the multinational alliance IMCTC in 2017, a position he still holds today. He represents 42 countries in the fight for global peace and security.