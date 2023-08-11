News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Car Sales Crash to Less Than Half Compared to 2022

By Waleed Shah | Published Aug 11, 2023 | 7:08 pm

Due to the prevailing economic uncertainty, car sales have taken yet another massive dip.

According to the latest data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), carmakers (association members only) collectively sold just 5,092 vehicles in July 2023, witnessing a month-over-month (MoM) decrease of 16% in sales, but a year-over-year (YoY) decrease of 57%.

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) sold 1,368 cars, reporting a 26% MoM decrease in sales. Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) sold only 494 cars, seeing a 61% MoM increase in sales. Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) sold 2,444 cars, observing a 19% decrease in monthly sales.

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) sold 569 cars last month, recording a 2% MoM increase in sales. Once again, Tucson remained the company’s front-runner.

The sales of some popular cars are as follows:

Passenger Vehicle Sales
Passenger Vehicles Sales in June 2023 Sales in July 2023 Month-on-Month % Difference
PSMC
Cultus 264 177 -33%
Alto 1,913 1,440 -26%
Wagon R 165 245 48%
Bolan 262 146 -44%
Swift 278 249 -10%
Toyota IMC
Corolla and Yaris 984 1,067 8%
Fortuner and Hilux 862 301 -65%
Honda Atlas
Civic and City 227 208 -8%
HR-V & BR-V 80 286 258%
Hyundai Nishat
Tucson 313 328 5%
Elantra 88 80 -9%
Sonata 77 90 17%
Although sales have risen slightly, the overall trajectory of the local car industry is still bleak. Car companies are still observing production shutdowns due to inventory shortages, while the rising prices, as well as taxes, have dampened the demand.

Experts suggest that the tough times are not over yet, as more production hiccups and price hikes are inbound.


>