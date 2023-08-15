Alleged Rape Reported in Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi

In a shocking incident, a mother of two has reportedly been raped within the government-run Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) in Rawalpindi. According to police, the incident unfolded in the x-ray room, raising concerns about the safety of patients and staff.

On Tuesday, authorities revealed that a case has been registered against the incident. The decision to proceed with the case came after the victim underwent a medical examination that confirmed the assault.

ALSO READ Transgender Person Arrested for Alleged Murder in Lahore

Inspector Javaid Iqbal, the Station House Officer (SHO) at Waris Khan, disclosed that a hospital employee is currently in custody as a potential suspect with an investigation underway.

The First Information Report (FIR) provides harrowing details of the ordeal. According to the complainant, she was summoned to the hospital by the suspect on Saturday. Once inside the x-ray room, she alleges that the suspect coerced her with compromising videos and then proceeded to rape her, all while a hospital employee, believed to be an accomplice, was present in the room.

ALSO READ Famous Muslim YouTuber Stripped Naked at Israeli Airport, Later Disrespected by US Airline Staff

The complainant, who revealed she is divorced and has entrusted the care of her two children to their father, explained that she had been in a relationship with the suspect for three years. He had allegedly promised to marry her.