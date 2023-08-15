Famous Muslim YouTuber Stripped Naked at Israeli Airport, Later Disrespected by US Airline Staff

A TikTok video of a well-known Muslim YouTuber has gone viral, showing the unpleasant experience he had with an airline employee following a rigorous security check at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

The man, who runs a YouTube channel called WayofLifeSQ, was set to board United Airlines UA91 flight from Tel Aviv to Newark, New Jersey.

However, according to him, he was singled out for extra screening measures during security checking at Israeli Airport.

The controversial video reveals him being led to his flight by a female airline worker. As the video rolls, it becomes evident that the two are in disagreement. Here is the video of the incident:

The woman seems upset, blaming the man for causing a delay, while he explains the unjust reason behind the delay. At one point, he says, “Have some respect,” only to be met with her retort, “I’m speaking to you.”

While passing through the duty-free area, the woman argues, “300 people are waiting for you. Please stop talking and board the plane.” The man responds, expressing his frustration, “Tell Israel that. Why did they detain me? It’s not my fault.”

Their exchange continues with the man questioning the woman’s tone, and as he proceeds to board the plane, he informs other passengers of his situation, attributing the delay to the extreme security check, during which he was forced to undress.

In the video, he is seen taking his seat, visibly upset and tearful. A fellow passenger offers words of sympathy, acknowledging his difficult time at security.

The video has gone viral over social media, getting over 2.4 million views and more than 8,000 comments.

Many viewers have expressed their empathy and outrage over the incident, condemning the perceived maltreatment of the passenger, particularly due to his religion. United Airlines and Ben Gurion Airport are yet to comment on this viral episode.