Price of Gold in Pakistan Goes Up by Rs. 1,100 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan began the new week with an increase of Rs. 1,100 per tola on Tuesday.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 1,100 per tola to Rs. 222,900 while the price of 10 grams rose by Rs. 943 to close at Rs. 191,101.

Despite fluctuating on a daily basis, over the past two weeks, the price of gold has remained around Rs. 222,000 per tola band. Last week saw the price of gold go down by Rs. 1,000 per tola while the decline was Rs. 1,900 per tola in the week before that.

In the international market, gold prices are at a six-week low with spot gold down 0.2 percent at $1,903.79 per ounce by 0925 GMT, while the U.S. gold futures were down 0.5 percent to $1,935.20.