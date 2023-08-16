Dr Shamshad Akhtar Likely to Become Caretaker Finance Minister

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reportedly finalized the names of Cabinet members.

Sources told ProPakistani that former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Shamshad Akhtar is likely to capture the all-important position of Finance Minister in the caretaker government.

Dr Akhtar worked as finance minister in an interim setup back in 2018. She is currently also heading the Board of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Sources said that former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will likely leave for the United Arab Emirates tomorrow, once it is confirmed that he is not getting any role in the caretaker setup.

Sources further said that former Minister of Water Resources Faisal Vawda will also get an important ministry.

More to follow.