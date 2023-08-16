Elon Musk Slowed Down Websites on Twitter He Sees as Enemies

Twitter, now known simply as X, has been slowing down links to certain websites that CEO Elon Musk has publicly attacked in the past.

Notably affected were links to competing social media platforms and news outlets that have published unfavorable content concerning the owner, Elon Musk. This slowdown was confirmed through investigations conducted by the Washington Post on Tuesday. However, soon after the slowdown was reported, X was quick to resolve the interference.

In accordance with the tests conducted by the Post, users attempting to access webpages linked to Threads, Bluesky, the New York Times, or Reuters encountered a delay of approximately five seconds before gaining entry to the respective content. Regrettably, the exact onset of this phenomenon could not be ascertained by the Post’s reporters.

Threads and Bluesky stand as direct rivals to X, providing an alternative for users dissatisfied with Musk’s proprietorship.

The New York Times and Reuters, both established news entities, have been openly criticized by Musk, who labeled the Times as “propaganda” and “diarrhea.”

Charlie Stadtlander, a spokesperson for the Times, acknowledged the observed reduction in access speed. However, no communication from X regarding the matter has been received. An undisclosed source associated with the news organization noted a noticeable decline in online traffic coinciding with the purported throttling.

As per the usual practice, X refrained from providing a response to the request for comment. Following Elon Musk’s assumption of control over the company, the communications team was notably dismissed, leading to a significant reduction in the company’s engagement with press inquiries.

Via: Forbes