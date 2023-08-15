Instagram’s Threads Has Already Lost Nearly 80% of Its Users

The popularity of Threads, Meta’s response to Twitter, is witnessing a decline in daily activity following its initial robust performance during its early weeks of introduction.

Engagement with this social media application has experienced a steep reduction, plummeting by 79% from a peak of 2.3 million active users recorded in early July to only 576,000 by August 7th, as reported by Similarweb, a digital intelligence platform.

Furthermore, alongside the diminishing user base, significant US enterprises such as the fast-food chain Wendy’s, clothing outlet Anthropologie, and Rare Beauty, a cosmetics brand, have all scaled back their volume of posts on Threads, as per reports by Adweek.

15 Minutes of Fame

Shortly after its debut on July 5th, Threads achieved a remarkable milestone of 5 million user registrations within its initial hours. In less than a week’s time, the user count surged to exceed 100 million, establishing it as the fastest-growing app.

However, the initial excitement seems to have gradually faded away. On its most bustling day, Threads attracted less than half the user base of Twitter, as indicated by Similarweb data. Notably, Twitter consistently maintains over 100 million active daily users.

Threads had been strategically positioned to capitalize on the turbulence surrounding Twitter since its acquisition by Musk, with the intention of dethroning it as the preeminent text-based social media platform.

ALSO READ Elon Musk Forced to Remove Twitter’s Brand New X Logo on HQ

After assuming control of Twitter in October 2022, Musk enacted substantial workforce reductions and implemented a sequence of contentious policy alterations that have subsequently triggered a reduction in advertising revenue. Seasoned users have expressed dissatisfaction due to recurrent technical issues and a surge in offensive and hostile discourse on the platform.

Concurrently, Zuckerberg and Musk have even openly challenged each other to a cage fight, but the Meta CEO says it’s time to drop the idea since Musk doesn’t seem to be serious about the fight at all.

Here is what he said.

Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me.

Via: The Guardian