Former Pakistani Actor Arrested for Making Threats on Malaysia Airlines Flight

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 16, 2023 | 3:30 pm

An incident occurred on a Malaysia Airlines flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur on 14 August, leading to the arrest of a 45-year-old man named Muhammad Arif Ali.

In a video, which has gone viral over social media drawing widespread criticism, he claimed to have explosives in his backpack, causing the flight to return to Sydney.

The man, formerly a Pakistani model and actor, is now facing charges for falsely making a threat to damage the aircraft.

Videos of the man praying and discussing religious beliefs spread on social media. He had a background in entertainment, appearing in a popular Pakistani song, Preeto by Abrar-ul-Haq, and a sitcom called Kollege Jeans by Jawad Bashir.

According to the Current, his LinkedIn profile showed that he pursued a career in architecture after graduating from the National College of Arts (NCA) in 2002. He worked at various firms in Karachi and Lahore from 2002 to 2016.

Australian authorities have assured the public that there is no immediate danger to the community, but details about the incident remain insufficient.

