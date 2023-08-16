News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Honda Launches Free Registration and Extended Warranty for HR-V

By Waleed Shah | Published Aug 16, 2023 | 1:26 pm

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has launched a special limited-time offer to attract HR-V buyers.

The customers can avail of free registration and a four-year warranty on the purchase of an HR-V. The offer is available across Pakistan, although Honda hasn’t mentioned for how long.

The buyers can avail of this offer at the following dealerships:

Sales

Honda is gradually gaining sales momentum after a recent dry spell due to import restrictions.

In July 2023, Honda sold 494 cars, seeing a 61% MoM increase in sales. While not a strong number, it is still much better compared to the past few months.

Although sales have risen slightly, the overall trajectory of the local car industry is still bleak. Car companies are still observing production shutdowns due to inventory shortages, while the rising prices, as well as taxes, have dampened the demand.

Experts suggest that the tough times are not over yet, as more production hiccups and price hikes are inbound.


>