Injuries and Deaths Soar on Independence Day Due to Road Accidents

Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan have a tendency to get dangerous for the public. Every year, the authorities and relevant departments report several deaths and injuries.

This year’s independence day saw 1,659 car accidents, 17 deaths, and 1,773 injuries in all 37 districts of Punjab. Lahore reported the most road accidents and aerial shootings, which killed a seven-year-old child in Badami Bagh and a young man in Shahdara Town.

ALSO READ CDA Road Project No More? Islamabad Wildlife Management Board Gets Control of Margalla Hills

The young man, the lone brother of his two sisters, and the minor girl were celebrating Independence Day at the Minar-i-Pakistan when a stray bullet killed them.

Road accident victims flooded Lahore’s major government hospitals’ accident and emergency rooms on August 14. The Emergency Service Department (ESD) reported 1,234 vehicle accidents across the province on August 13, a day before Independence Day, resulting in nine deaths and 1,338 injuries.

The Emergency Service Department (ESD) reported 99 deep head injuries and 187 multiple fractures from August 14 vehicle incidents.

According to official data, 850 of 1,773 injured people were hospitalized with critical wounds, while 891 had moderate injuries. Rescue 1122 medics treated minor injuries on-site.

ALSO READ Tourists Stranded Again Due to Landslide on Karakoram Highway

The ESD report stated:

A majority (72 per cent) of the accidents involved motorbikes, therefore, effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline were essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes.

According to the report, the road traffic crashes affected 833 drivers, 88 underage drivers, 211 pedestrians, and 710 passengers. The regional breakdown of the accidents is as follows:

Lahore had 424 road accidents with 462 victims.

Multan had 148 accidents with 151 victims.

Faisalabad saw 96 accidents with 91 victims.

The 1,773 accidents injured 1,441 men and 313 women. 415 of the injured individuals were underaged, 891 were 18–40, and 448 were over 40.

The data shows that 1,481 motorbikes, 78 auto-rickshaws, 160 motorcars, 27 vans, 13 passenger buses, 24 lorries, and 113 other auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these traffic incidents in Punjab.

Via: Dawn