Interpol Arrests Multiple Wanted Pakistanis in Abu Dhabi

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 16, 2023 | 5:14 pm

FIA’s National Central Bureau (NCB), a branch of Interpol in Pakistan, has made headlines by arresting four wanted criminals from Pakistani in Abu Dhabi.

According to the details, these individuals, Arbab Khalil, Ali Raza, Munir Hussain, and Muhammad Khan, have been on the radar of law enforcement in Islamabad and Punjab for serious crimes.

In fact, a Red Notice was issued by NCB Pakistan for one of the suspects due to accusations of multiple murders.

As soon as they landed at Islamabad Airport, FIA’s immigration team handed them over to the local police, ensuring that the legal process began without a hitch.

Earlier, Interpol and FIA, in a joint operation, arrested another three Pakistani suspects in Abu Dhabi linked to serious crimes.

The suspects, named Qamar Abbas, Mehtab Khan, and Dost Ali, were subsequently shifted to Lahore after their arrest.

Qamar was on Gujarat Police’s radar, while Mehtab and Dost were sought by police in Bahawalnagar and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The operation was conducted by Interpol’s teams in Islamabad and Abu Dhabi. An FIA spokesperson lauded NCB Pakistan for its efforts to nab criminals who escape overseas.

