ITF Points Out Several Problems With PIA Cabin Crew and Flight Services

The International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) has voiced alarm over Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) negligence in adhering to cabin crew regulations, which resulted in the unfortunate demise of Purser Rashda Majeed in a fatal road accident. ITF dispatched a letter to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s (PCAA) director general, expressing apprehension about the incident and asking for an investigation.

In the letter, the prominent global union federation with 18.5 million transport workers worldwide, highlighted the pressing need for probing PIA’s flight services management.

They emphasized suspected violations of PIA’s SEP manual and flight and duty time restrictions. The concerns, raised by the Pakistan Airlines Cabin Crew Association (PACCA), an ITF affiliate, underpin the fundamental operational safety of the national carrier.

The union brought attention to the road traffic accident on 29 June, resulting in severe injuries to a cabin crew member and the tragic loss of Senior Purser Rashda Majeed. PACCA’s subsequent letter to the PCAA, dated 11 July, expressed distress regarding the breach of rules specified in the Cabin Crew SEP manual.

Demanding an impartial investigation into the accident and the wider safety culture within PIA, the ITF urged the aviation authority to engage with PACCA and other aviation trade unions. Acknowledging the significance of addressing concerns related to working conditions, health, and safety, the ITF underscored its role in cultivating a harmonious work environment and bolstering the long-term prospects of PIA and Pakistan’s aviation industry.