Price of Petrol Increased by Rs. 17.50 Per Liter, Diesel by Rs. 20

The caretaker government has announced an increase in prices of petroleum products.

According to a notification of the revised prices issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs. 17.50 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel has been jacked up by Rs. 20 per liter.

At the last fortnightly review of the petroleum prices, the last review under the collation government, the price of petrol was jacked up by Rs. 19.95 per liter while the price of hi-speed diesel (HSD) was increased by 19.90 per liter.

The hike, announced on August 1, took the price of petrol to Rs. 272.95 per liter while the price of HSD jumped to Rs. 273.40 per liter.

