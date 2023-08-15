Price of Petrol Increased by Rs. 17.50 Per Liter, Diesel by Rs. 20

By Umer Tariq | Published Aug 16, 2023 | 12:04 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The caretaker government has announced an increase in prices of petroleum products.

According to a notification of the revised prices issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs. 17.50 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel has been jacked up by Rs. 20 per liter.

At the last fortnightly review of the petroleum prices, the last review under the collation government, the price of petrol was jacked up by Rs. 19.95 per liter while the price of hi-speed diesel (HSD) was increased by 19.90 per liter.

The hike, announced on August 1, took the price of petrol to Rs. 272.95 per liter while the price of HSD jumped to Rs. 273.40 per liter.

More to follow.

Umer Tariq

lens

Nida Yasir Airs Out Her Grievances With Sohai Ali Abro
Read more in lens

proproperty

Bhara Kahu Bypass Faces Criticism as Rainfall Uncovers Poor Infrastructure
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>