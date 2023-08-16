PSB Responds to PFF’s Request for Hosting FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Islamabad

Pakistan Sports Board has granted clearance to host the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.

The Pakistan Sports Board has responded positively to the request made by the Pakistan Football Federation’s Normalization Committee for the provision of Jinnah Stadium as a venue for the upcoming qualifiers. The board has agreed to host the World Cup 2026 qualifiers match against Cambodia at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad.

To ensure the venue’s suitability, the Normalization Committee has been asked to inspect Jinnah Stadium on 17th August. Meanwhile, the Punjab Sports Board has shown verbal support for providing Punjab Stadium as an option, although a formal letter is yet to be sent.

The normalization committee has a pressing task at hand which is to submit a detailed venue report to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) by 18th August about hosting the qualifiers. Once the venue is finalized, AFC members will visit to assess its merit.

The home match between Pakistan and Cambodia is scheduled for 17th October, making this a crucial step in Pakistan’s journey through the World Cup qualifiers. Pakistan will face Cambodia also in Cambodia on 12th October in the qualifying round for the FIFA World Cup 2026.