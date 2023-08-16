Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Wasim Akram Expresses Extreme Anger at PCB for Excluding Imran Khan from Independence Day Video

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 16, 2023 | 3:42 pm

Legendary pacer, Wasim Akram, criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for omitting Imran Khan in a celebratory video on the 77th Independence Day.

Days after the release of the video, highlighting the achievement of the team, Akram expressed that the PCB should apologize to Imran Khan for the omission in the video.

“I was shocked when I watched PCB’s brief clip on the history of Pakistan cricket, excluding the great Imran Khan,” the former captain wrote on his Twitter account.

The Lahore-born cricketer said that the contributions of Imran Khan to cricket in Pakistan are unparalleled; he transformed Pakistan into a strong unit during his time.

Wasim continued by stating that cricket enthusiasts worldwide regard Imran Khan as an icon and suggested that the PCB should remove the video and issue an apology.

Earlier this week, the cricket board found itself in the midst of controversy, facing severe backlash for excluding the former captain from the celebratory video.

The omission of Khan, an iconic figure in both sports and Pakistani politics, triggered a wave of criticism, with fans accusing the PCB of succumbing to political pressure.

It is pertinent to mention here that Wasim Akram will be part of the commentary panel for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, scheduled in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

>