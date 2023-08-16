Quetta Karachi Road Blocked Due to Bus Driver Protest

Drivers of inter-city buses blocked the Quetta-Karachi national highway due to the police’s alleged altercation with the drivers and passengers.

The protest resulted in the suspension of two-way traffic. The authorities alleged that the issue occurred due to the reports of sugar being smuggled via the passenger buses.

In Balochistan’s Kalat district, passenger coach drivers started protesting against the police’s alleged harsh language, blocking the Quetta-Karachi highway.

Dozens of vehicles and passenger coaches from Karachi to Quetta have been stranded, with people facing severe hardship. The drivers claim that the police stopped the buses and had a bitter conversation with the drivers and passengers.

The authorities, on the other hand, alleged that sugar was being smuggled in the passenger coaches, and the drivers blocked the highway after a search operation.

They added that due to the closure of the highway and the stubbornness of the drivers, many vehicles and hundreds of passengers including women, children, and the elderly have been trapped in the extreme heat.