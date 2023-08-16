UAE Braces for Rainfall and Dusty Weather

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast a mix of fair and partly cloudy skies in the UAE today. While conditions will remain generally pleasant, there is a chance of rain clouds forming in specific areas during the afternoon.

Throughout the afternoon, cumulus clouds are expected primarily in the eastern part of the UAE. The clouds could potentially spread across certain internal and southern regions.

The NCM has predicted that wind speeds will be mostly light to moderate. However, in areas with significant cloud cover, there is a chance of occasional strong winds that could lead to dusty conditions.

Maritime conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be relatively calm, with waves ranging from light to medium at times. The Sea of Oman is expected to have lighter waves than the Gulf.

As summer comes to an end, temperatures are slowly dropping. The maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi and Dubai today is expected to be around 46°C.