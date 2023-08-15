New Date Announced for MDCAT 2023 After Protest by Students

Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 has been rescheduled following protests by students. As per reports, the caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, announced relaxation for aspiring MDCAT students, giving them more time to prepare for the entry test.

Pakistan Medical and Dental Commission (PMDC) had earlier announced 27 August as the date for this year’s MDCAT. The regulatory body has now issued a notification on rescheduling the test. Here’s the notification:

Following today’s decision, MDCAT will now be held on Sunday, 10 September. The aspiring medical and dental students had been requesting the government to delay the MDCAT with the same topic trending on X, formerly Twitter, on a number of times.

Earlier today, a group of foreign students protested outside the PMDC headquarters in Islamabad, raising questions over the announced date for the entry test as well as the new MDCAT rules. As per the new rules, the passing percentage for foreign students has been set at 70%, which the students dismissed as too high, claiming no country in the world has such a high passing percentage for medical entry tests.